The Latest: Cosby arrives for 3rd day of retrial

The Latest: Cosby arrives for 3rd day of retrial

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, right, arrives for his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the third day of his sexual assault retrial.

Cosby walked into the suburban Philadelphia courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt cited Cosby's defense attorney's opening statement Tuesday blasting his accuser. He says that the truth will be shown in court and Cosby will be vindicated.

The first of five additional accusers against Cosby is continuing her testimony in court Wednesday.

Heidi Thomas told jurors on Tuesday that Cosby knocked her out with wine and forced her to perform oral sex in Reno, Nevada, in 1984.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Thomas has done.

___

12:10 a.m.

Prosecutors are rallying from a blistering defense attack on Bill Cosby's chief accuser with a parade of women who say the comedian drugged and attacked them long before he allegedly assaulted Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The first of the five women, Heidi Thomas, returns to the witness stand on Wednesday. She told jurors on Tuesday that Cosby knocked her out with wine and forced her to perform oral sex in Reno, Nevada, in 1984.

The women could help prosecutors insulate Constand from the defense's contention that she's a "con artist."

Defense lawyer Tom Mesereau said in an opening statement that Constand framed him to score a big payday.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and Thomas have done.

