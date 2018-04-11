'I will not take it off': Woman credits smart watch with saving her life

Heather Hendershot was watching television when her watched tipped her off that she was having a heart attack. (Source: KSNF/CNN)

SCRANTON, KS (KSNF/CNN) - A Kansas woman said her smart watch may have saved her life.

Heather Hendershot was watching television with her husband one night when her Apple Watch buzzed with an alert that her heart rate was too high.

“It was over 120,” Hendershot said.

She felt fine and thought a good night's sleep would lower it.

“I couldn't feel it going fast, I couldn't feel it beating hard,” Hendershot said.

The next morning, her watch indicated her heart rate was still too fast.

With young children in the house she decided to have it checked.

An urgent care doctor sent her to the emergency room.

"They did some lab work, gave me some IV fluid and then with the lab work they noticed my thyroid was out of wack," she said.

She was diagnosed with thyroid storm.

“I had no idea that even existed, but can be fatal if left untreated,” she said.

Her husband Cody Hendershot said what they thought was the flu was something potentially far worse.

“Come to find out it could be a life-threatening thing,” he said. “So, the watch kind of saved her life when you find that out."

Now Heather Hendershot keeps her watch on day and night.

“I will not take it off,” she said.

Hendershot said she didn't think she'd need the heart rate monitor when she bought the watch but she's glad she has it.

She said her husband and aunt are planning on getting smart watches now too.

