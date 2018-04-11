Man found inside burned vehicle identified

Multiple agencies are part of an investigation for a body that was found inside a burned vehicle. However, officials say it's too early to determine whether or not foul play is suspected.

Officials say the call came in at roughly 3:45 a.m. for a call of a car on fire. The vehicle was found on Arkansas Street near East Washington Street. That's area is near I-10 at Dalrymple. The body was located in the backseat of the vehicle. Police have identified the remains as 34-year-old Antonio Sterling of St. Gabriel.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal's Office are all part of the investigation. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore was on the scene as well.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and pending autopsy results. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.