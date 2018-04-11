Man found inside burned vehicle died from gunshot wound to the head

An autopsy confirms that a 34-year-old man was dead before his body was found in a burned vehicle.

The body of Antonio Sterling of St. Gabriel was found inside the burned vehicle. It was located on Arkansas Street near East Washington Street. That area is near I-10 at Dalrymple.

Officials say the call about a car on fire came in on Wednesday, April 11 at roughly 3:45 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal's Office are all part of the investigation. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore was on the scene as well.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.