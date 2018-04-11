Body found inside burned car on Arkansas St.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Multiple agencies are part of an investigation for a body that was found inside a burned vehicle.

Officials say the call came in at roughly 3:45 a.m. for a call of a car on fire. The vehicle was found on Arkansas Street near East Washington Street. That's area is near I-10 at Dalrymple.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal's Office are all part of the investigation. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is on the scene as well.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

