Body found in backseat of burned car on Arkansas St.

Multiple agencies are part of an investigation for a body that was found inside a burned vehicle. However, officials say it's too early to say whether or not foul play is suspected.

Officials say the call came in at roughly 3:45 a.m. for a call of a car on fire. The vehicle was found on Arkansas Street near East Washington Street. That's area is near I-10 at Dalrymple.

The body was located in the backseat of the vehicle.The identity of the individual has not been released.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal's Office are all part of the investigation. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is on the scene as well.

We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.