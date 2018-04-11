Tip to Jag Safe app helps police catch second armed robbery suspect

Another person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Southern University's campus.

Daniel Poole, 18, was arrested on April 10 after a tip was submitted to police via the Jag Safe app. The tipster claims Poole admitted to being part of the alleged robbery.

The robbery happened on Thursday, April 5, just after midnight. According to the probable cause report, the victim told officers with the Southern Police Department that he was on the second floor of Jones Hall with a friend when a group of males approached him and asked him for change for a hundred dollar bill. The victim says he gave the man change, then left the building.

When the victim walked out of the building, he claims someone grabbed him from behind, put him in a choke hold, and held a gun to the back of his head. The victim identified the man as Tawane Williams, 18.

The victim additionally told police his pockets were searched and money was stolen. He says he was hit in the side of the head with a gun.

Both Williams and Poole are students at Southern University.

Both men have been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for armed robbery.

The report does not state whether or not additional individuals have been identified in connection to this case.

