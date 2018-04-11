Couple accused of theft at Lowe's in Gonzales

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two people.

Officials say they're on the run after allegedly stealing from the Lowe's in Gonzales. It happened on March 29, 2018.

Investigators say the store manager caught the man sticking a cordless drill and battery in the woman's purse.

If you know who they are, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

