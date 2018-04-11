From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

No complaints about our current stretch of VERY pleasant April weather. It's a bit "cooler" Wednesday morning, in the mid to upper 40°s, but under sunny skies, we'll warm up nicely later in the day.

Light southeasterly winds will top out the afternoon high in the upper 70°s. Overnight, it will be clear and not as chilly with a low of 51°. Thursday, we will see more blue skies and sunshine. The good looking weather will continue, on the breezy side, with a high of 81°.



We anticipate increasing clouds through the day on Friday with isolated/scattered showers for the afternoon. The high is expected to reach the lower 80°s. Rain chances increase overnight Friday and Saturday.

Once again, to start off your weekend, we're looking at a "FIRST ALERT" heads-up for the potential of severe weather Saturday. In addition, on Saturday, there is also the possibility for widespread locally heavy rainfall (totals between 1" to 2" for the day), with higher totals possible. Fortunately, a MUCH improved forecast for the latter part of the weekend. Sunshine is expected to return Sunday and it will be cooler, too. The high is only reaching the mid 60°s.

