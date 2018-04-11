Ruble falls for 3rd day following US sanctions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ruble falls for 3rd day following US sanctions

MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian ruble has again fallen sharply as last week's U.S. sanctions continue to bite.

The dollar traded above 64 rubles on the Moscow exchange Wednesday morning for the first time since 2016, a 2 percent drop, though the ruble later recovered slightly to 63.8 by midday.

The euro neared the 80-ruble mark briefly before falling back to 79.

U.S. sanctions imposed Friday barred U.S. citizens from doing business with numerous Russian businessmen, officials and companies, and froze any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdiction.

Russian markets have been spooked not only by the impact on sanctioned companies such as aluminum producer Rusal but also by the prospect of further such sanctions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Study: South should spend on schools, train homegrown talent

    Study: South should spend on schools, train homegrown talent

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:37:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 09:34:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). David Dodson, president of MDC, which was formerly known as Manpower Development Corporation, a nonprofit group, smiles at his office after presenting the findings of MDC's State of the South 2018 report in Durham, NC., Tuesda...(AP Photo/Jonathan Drew). David Dodson, president of MDC, which was formerly known as Manpower Development Corporation, a nonprofit group, smiles at his office after presenting the findings of MDC's State of the South 2018 report in Durham, NC., Tuesda...

    The State of the South 2018 report, released Tuesday, found that 13 states across the region have failed to adequately invest in public schools, higher education and other resources to prepare the next generation of workers.

    More >>

    The State of the South 2018 report, released Tuesday, found that 13 states across the region have failed to adequately invest in public schools, higher education and other resources to prepare the next generation of workers.

    More >>

  • Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack

    Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 12:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 04:24:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 09:34:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

    Prosecutors will make the case that Bill Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad," was a big Hollywood predator who is only now facing a reckoning.

    More >>

  • As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    As with the president, managing up comes with risks, rewards

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 07:04:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-04-11 09:34:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>
    As with the president, managing up at work can be tricky and risky, but the rewards are plentiful.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly