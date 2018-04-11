Air France workers hold firm on pay demands amid new strikes

PARIS (AP) - Striking Air France pilots and cabin staff insisted they weren't backing down, as their latest walkout forced the cancellation of some 30 percent of the airline's flights worldwide Wednesday.
Union members protested at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, where screens showed "cancelled" notices next to multiple flights.
Staff want 6 percent pay raises, after seven years of salary freezes as the company went through restructuring to stem losses. The airline argues that such pay rises would threaten the turnaround effort.
Sophie Gorins, general secretary of the SNPNC flight crew union, said "we won't stop the conflict unless they give us the 6 percent."
Several meetings between workers' representatives and Air France management have already taken place since the strike started on Feb. 22 but unions say they have not yet received a satisfactory reply to their demands.
The company has lost more than 100 million euros ($ 124 million) in sporadic strikes since February. The Air France actions are coming amid other French labor action.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.More >>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck off the coast of Southern California.More >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>