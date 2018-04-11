Judge expected to rule in ex-Army couple's abuse sentencing - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge expected to rule in ex-Army couple's abuse sentencing

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge is expected to impose new sentences on a former Army couple convicted in 2015 of abusing their young foster children.

The judge initially sentenced John and Carolyn Jacksons to probation and two years, respectively, but that was thrown out by a federal appeals court last year for being too lenient.

Prosecutors had sought sentences of 15 to 19 years. They presented evidence at trial that the couple regularly beat their three foster children and denied them food, water and medical care.

Their biological son testified the couple forced the children to eat hot pepper flakes and drink hot sauce as punishment.

The children suffered broken bones and were severely underweight and had other health problems when they were removed from the home in 2010.

