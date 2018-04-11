Vermont's Republican governor to sign new gun restrictions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Vermont's Republican governor to sign new gun restrictions

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks to the media in Montpelier, Vt. Scott is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a Statehouse cerem... (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks to the media in Montpelier, Vt. Scott is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a Statehouse cerem...
(AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, gun control advocates demonstrate at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a ... (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, gun control advocates demonstrate at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a ...
(AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, gun control opponents wearing hunter orange pack the gallery in the Vermont House of Representatives in Montpelier, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is set to sign the first significant gun re... (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, gun control opponents wearing hunter orange pack the gallery in the Vermont House of Representatives in Montpelier, Vt. Gov. Phil Scott is set to sign the first significant gun re...

By WILSON RING
Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican governor is set to sign the first significant gun restrictions in the state's history during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Weather permitting, Gov. Phil Scott plans to sign the bills on the Statehouse steps as supporters and opponents of gun control look on.

Scott, a gun owner, said he knows some people will be upset by the new laws, but that they will adjust when they realize the laws will not restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

The three recently-passed bills that Scott is expected to sign would require universal background checks, increase the age to buy firearms from 18 to 21 and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks. Two other pieces of legislation would make it easier to take guns from people who are believed to pose a threat to themselves and others and take guns from suspects in cases of domestic violence.

Vermont's push for gun restrictions came after a Poultney teenager was arrested and charged with planning to kill as many people as possible at Fair Haven Union High School.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fight over Trump sanctuary order heads to appeals court

    Fight over Trump sanctuary order heads to appeals court

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:14:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:18:13 GMT
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities...More >>
    The Trump administration will try to convince a federal appeals court that the president's executive order threatening to cut funding from states and cities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities was narrow and legal.More >>

  • Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

    Sessions to address immigration at border sheriffs meeting

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:15:33 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:18:11 GMT
    (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands near a secondary border fence during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexican border next t...(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 21, 2017, file photo, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions stands near a secondary border fence during a news conference at the U.S.-Mexican border next t...
    As thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the Mexico border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also traveling to the Southwest to speak about immigration to a meeting of sheriffs Wednesday.More >>
    As thousands of National Guard troops deploy to the Mexico border, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also traveling to the Southwest to speak about immigration to a meeting of sheriffs Wednesday.More >>

  • Greitens' political future faces test in legislative report

    Greitens' political future faces test in legislative report

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:04:06 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:16 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:16:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Attorneys defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks in Palmyra, Mo. Attorneys defending Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom ...
    The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues an investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had prior to his election.More >>
    The political future of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens faces a big test when a special legislative committee issues an investigative report related to an extramarital affair the Republican had prior to his election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly