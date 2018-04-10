Night of Remembrance held for victims of homicide

An evening of remembrance was held to honor the victims of homicide in EBR parish (Source: WAFB)

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office hosted an annual Night of Remembrance to honor victims of homicide. Family members are given candles as a reminder that their loved ones will never be forgotten.

The Sheriff said the entire community needs to step up to stop the violence.

"There's no a crime that's committed in East Baton Rouge Parish that somebody doesn't know about," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "Whether they know about it before it happened, whether they know about it after it's happened, but they know something about it, and those individuals got to come to the plate. We'd like to be able to stop those crimes before they ever happen."

2017 was the deadliest year in the parish's history. 106 people were killed, toppling the previous record of 96 set back in 2007.

