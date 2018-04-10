Police release footage of fatal shooting of Virginia man

The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.More >>
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'More >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansMore >>
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalMore >>
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoMore >>
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.More >>
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataMore >>
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
