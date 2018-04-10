Man arrested for allegedly raping 5-year-old girl twice

One Baton Rouge man is behind bars after police say he allegedly raped a 5-year-old on multiple occasions.

According to BRPD, Lenard Taylor, 31, was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting the girl twice, once in January and in March.

Police say the victim's mother contacted police and said her child was behaving oddly. The child graphically admitted that Taylor was sexually abusing her.

After speaking with the victim, detectives learned that Taylor had forced the young girl to perform oral sex on him in his car and once at her house. The girl says that Taylor asked her not to tell anyone.

Taylor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree rape.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.