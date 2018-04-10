KIRAN: Private Security Examiner's Board employees speak out claiming favoritism

Two current employees of the Private Security Examiner's Board spoke to the 9News Investigators by phone Tuesday. Both, who have wished to remain anonymous, said they had had enough.

"When you go to work, you wanna go to work. You don't wanna feel uncomfortable. You don't want to be put in situations to where it makes you uncomfortable and you don't want to be degraded - like down-talked to," said one employee.

"We have no HR department here, so we have no one to complain to. Which is why we decided to take it upon ourselves to write this letter and give it to our board because at this point we had no other option," said the other employee.

The letter they wrote to the board's chair claimed they had a harsh work environment. The letter launched an investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC.

Monday, Blache said for the first time in a long time, he's doing the job right and leading by example. A comment that did not sit well with the man who had the job before him.

"I was a little bit taken back I guess you could say for the comments made that executive directors prior to this gentleman did not do their job right. I had 21 years there. I don't know what else I could have done, to do right," said Former Executive Director Wayne Rogillio, a former police chief for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He says as Executive Director, he rarely went out into the field to investigate security firms. He left that job to his investigator.

Prior to Blache taking over the board, sources say they did not collect as many fines or move so quickly to revoke licenses. Rogillio said he never revoked any licenses that he could remember. Instead, he brought those matters to the board and let them make that decision.

In a phone interview Monday, Blache told 9News Investigators that he's collected over $100,000 in fines. Rogillio says that is an enormous number considering fines often ended up being $25 per violation.

Blache said, by phone, the reason fines are so high now is the previous administration incorrectly fined companies with lower amounts than he believes the scale calls for.

Rogillio said when his inspectors or he went out to any firms, they had on identification and uniforms. But in the video given to the 9News Investigators, neither Blache nor his assistant Hull were in uniforms.

"I just thought that the way he was dressed, it did not show me anything that he represented, like anything of legal nature," said Rogillio.

Employees claim Blache has shown obvious favortism by giving his Hull a $10,000 raise in less than a year, making her the fourth-highest paid employee.

The two workers point to a photo that shows Hull in Blache's office wearing his former New York City police hat.



"This is his stuff. That is his police hat, his badge and it's also his EMS helmet," said one employee. "I think that it's really unfair that we have to face this type of environment every single day."

"I just wanna come to work and do my job without having to feel uncomfortable at work," said the other employee.

Blache did not want to interview on camera but did send a text that read:

Louisiana is at approximately 40% compliance. When I arrived at the agency we had just about 10,000 registered security officers. Today we are at 13,000. The uptick in compliance is inextricably connected to increased enforcement activities—proper application of fines. More frequent inspections. Better auditing processes. I take exception to the notion that I am expected to come and maintain the status quo output of the agency (at my inception as director) and not seek to assure that every guard working in the state is properly trained, credentialed and insured. Many of these people are armed and must be vetted by state police prior to working an armed post. Oftentimes, this is not the case and is a direct result of systemic failures in the process, which I am fixing.

