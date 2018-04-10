'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacts to a question about the hotel he stayed in last night as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, a... (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacts to a question about the hotel he stayed in last night as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, a...

By The Associated Press

Even Mark Zuckerberg has limits on what he's willing to share.

In a rare light-hearted exchange during his public grilling before U.S. senators Tuesday, the Facebook CEO told Sen. Dick Durbin that no, he would rather not share personal details of his life with the U.S. Congress.

"Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?" asked Durbin, an Illinois Democrat.

"Um... no," Zuckerberg said after pausing, then smiled as the room laughed.

"If you've messaged anybody this week, would you share with us the names of the people you've messaged?" Durbin continued.

"Senator, no, I would probably not choose to do that publicly here," Zuckerberg replied.

"I think that maybe is what this is all about," Durbin said. "Your right to privacy. The limits of your right to privacy and how much you give away in modern America in the name of quote, 'Connecting people around the world.'"

Durbin was among many senators who grilled Zuckerberg on what the social network collected on its users, following revelations that the Donald Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica scooped up data on millions of Americans without their knowledge.

___

For complete coverage of the Facebook privacy scandal, visit https://apnews.com/tag/FacebookPrivacyScandal

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:27:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

  • Changing tactics: Cosby defense aggressively attacks accuser

    Changing tactics: Cosby defense aggressively attacks accuser

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 21:32:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:27:03 GMT
    (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns from lunch during his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby returns from lunch during his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
    Cosby defense is far more aggressive this time in attacking accuser, setting tone for retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>
    Cosby defense is far more aggressive this time in attacking accuser, setting tone for retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>

  • Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago

    Yvonne Staples of hit-making Staple Singers dies in Chicago

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:32:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:26:43 GMT
    Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.More >>
    Yvonne Staples, whose voice and business acumen powered the success of her family's Staples Singers gospel group, has died at age 80.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly