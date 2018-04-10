Jags step out of conference play to host the Privateers

Southern and UNO will hook up for the third time this season Wednesday night at Lee-Hines Field.

The Privateers have won the first two games, 14-3 on Feb. 18 and 6-2 on March 13.

UNO (16-17, 7-8) has won six of their last eight games including wins over South Alabama and Tulane.

The Privateers offense is led by Owen Magee and Beau Bratton.

Magee is hitting .341 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 RBI.

Bratton bats .311 at the plate for UNO with seven doubles, three triples, a home run and 20 RBI.

Southern (7-20, 4-8) is looking to break a seven-game losing streak.

Tyler LaPorte leads the Jags offense with a .339 batting average, two triples, seven doubles, 29 RBI and 21 runs scored.

First pitch between the Privateers and Jaguars is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Next up for Southern is a trip to Houston to face Texas Southern in a three-game SWAC series beginning Friday night.

