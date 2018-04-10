WANTED: Suspect in Gonzales barber shop shooting identified; victim in critical condition

Gonzales Police are asking for the public's help locating a man suspected of shooting another man multiple times outside of a barber shop.

Officials reported that Jarrus Mitchell, 22, of Prairieville, was shot multiple times outside of the La Rou's Beauty Bar on the corner of North Marchand and West Cornerview in Gonzales Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators have identified Tyras Thompson, 21, of Gonzales as the shooter, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest for one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Mitchell was transported to a local hospital and is still listed as being in stable, but critical condition. Officials say this means he's not expected to get worse.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thompson, please contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.

