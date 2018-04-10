Suspect in Gonzales barber shop shooting turns himself in

Gonzales Police say a man wanted for allegedly shooting and injuring another man outside of a barbershop has turned himself in.

Tyras Thompson, 21, of Gonzales, surrendered to detectives at 11 a.m. on April 13.

Thompson faces the charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Officials reported that the victim was shot multiple times outside of the La Rou's Beauty Bar on the corner of North Marchand Ave. and West Cornerview Rd. in Gonzales Tuesday afternoon.

The chaotic ordeal erupted outside the barbershop around 2 p.m. The shooting sent customers and employees scrambling, with some even jumping out of windows, as bullets went flying through the parking lot.

The shop owner, who was too shaken up to go on camera, told 9News that the victim came in looking for a barber Tuesday afternoon but that the barber he was looking for was not in. Just moments after he stepped back outside, the next thing they heard was loud arguing and gunshots.

Gonzales Police chief Sherman Jackson confirmed the victim was hit multiple times.

“It was one shooter and as far as we know as far as the evidence shows, there was five to six shots fired,” said Jackson.

Witnesses told police the victim stumbled back into the barbershop after the shooting before collapsing. He was later rushed to the hospital where he is stable but remains in critical condition. Officials say this means he is not expected to get worse at this point.

Jackson says their attention now turns to finding Thompson, the suspected gunman. They say he and another man raced away from the scene in a car leaving investigators with very little to go on in the case.

“It was a smaller model car,” said Jackson. “Right now, we’re a little confused on the color of the car so we’re still working on that.”

One thing though is clear, Jackson says the shooting was not random.

“Obviously, he was in a confrontation with somebody he knew,” said Jackson.

Police are now hoping someone knows more about this ongoing feud and possibly where to find the men behind it.

“If anyone knows or got some type of information that they can give to us, please feel free to call us,” said Jackson.

Jackson says they are working around the clock and will not stop until this case is solved.

“I can tell you that we’re going to get to the bottom of it. We’re going to find out who done it and we’re going to make sure they have their day in court,” Jackson added.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thompson, please contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.

