Suspect in Gonzales barber shop shooting turns himself in

List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Gonzales Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Gonzales Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.More >>
The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.More >>
The 9News Investigators have learned that former officer Blane Salamoni has filed a petition to appeal to the Civil Service board of his firing last month from the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The 9News Investigators have learned that former officer Blane Salamoni has filed a petition to appeal to the Civil Service board of his firing last month from the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education on Friday revoked the license of an early learning center in East Baton Rouge Parish and terminated its public funding following a history of noncompliance.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education on Friday revoked the license of an early learning center in East Baton Rouge Parish and terminated its public funding following a history of noncompliance.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>