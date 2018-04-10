Man shot multiple times outside Gonzales barber shop

Gonzales police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon outside of La Rou's Beauty Bar (Source: WAFB)

One person was rushed to a hospital after being shot multiple times outside a barbershop in the heart of Gonzales Tuesday afternoon, Gonzales police said.

Officials reported a man was shot outside of La Rou's Beauty Bar on the corner of North Marchand and West Cornerview. The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition. Police are still searching for the gunman.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

