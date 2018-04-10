Gonzales PD investigating shooting at barber shop

One person was rushed to a hospital after being shot multiple times inside a barbershop in the heart of Gonzales Tuesday afternoon, Gonzales police said.



Initial reports indicate someone walked into the business, shot a man who was getting his hair cut, and then ran out.



The business is located on Cornerview Road at North Marchand Avenue.



Police are still searching for the gunman.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

