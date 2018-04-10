Gonzales PD investigating shooting at barber shop

The direct economic impact of Louisiana’s decision to expand Medicaid was an additional $1.85 billion of federal funds. That's according to a statewide economic impact report released Tuesday.More >>
Gonzales Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Advocates gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday to express their support for House Bill 619, which would increase restrictions on distracted driving.More >>
Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.More >>
Southern University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Tuesday, April 10 at 11 a.m.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
A woman from Lexington County has been missing since the end of March, and her disappearance has captured national media attention. Here's what we know about Ashley Nicole Rabon.More >>
