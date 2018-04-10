From the First Alert Forecast Team

Once the morning clouds exited the area, it turned out to be a beauty of a day, with temperatures climbing up into the 70s for the afternoon. Look for a great evening and a nice overnight under clear skies as we ease our way down into the mid to upper 40s by Wednesday’s sunrise.

Like Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday should be a pair of spring beauties. After a chilly start Wednesday morning, we will rebound nicely under clear skies, with highs on Wednesday afternoon climbing into the upper 70s. For Thursday, we will kick the day off near 50° at sunrise for the Red Stick with an afternoon high right around 80° to the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies.

We’ve been talking about it for awhile: the return of clouds and rain late on Friday with a stormy potential for Saturday.

That forecast hasn’t really changed over the past 24 hours or so. We anticipate increasing clouds through the day on Friday, with isolated showers for Friday afternoon. Set Friday’s high in the low 80s. Rain chances will climb Friday evening into Friday night and then into Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

It’s looking like everyone gets wet on Saturday and we’re posting a First Alert heads up for the potential for severe weather in the WAFB area on Saturday, especially during the morning and midday hours. Our latest forecast calls for temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the first half of Saturday, with falling temperatures throughout the remainder of the day once the cold front sweeps through.

Both the timing and the degree of threat for severe weather on Saturday remain uncertain at this time. However, be aware that Saturday may be a rather “bumpy” weather day across the WAFB landscape. Even if we don’t see strong to severe storms, early guidance points to widespread rain totals between 1” to 2” for the day, with local higher totals possible.

Fortunately, even with that wet Saturday, the weekend is not a total loss as sunshine returns for Sunday. It gets cooler on Sunday too, with a morning start in the mid to upper 40s and an afternoon hike topping out in the 60s.

Plan for plenty of sunshine next Monday and next Tuesday with highs for both days in the 70s.

