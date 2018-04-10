Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York. The U.S. Department of Commerce says gov... (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2018, file photo, visitors to the Statue of Liberty stand in line to board a ferry that will cruise the bay around the statue and Ellis Island in New York. The U.S. Department of Commerce says gov...

By BETH J. HARPAZ
AP Travel Editor

That "Trump slump" we've been hearing about in travel may not be as bad it seems.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data pending revision.

The most recent government statistics, published in March, showed a nearly 4 percent drop in international arrivals to the United States during the first eight months of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

Travel experts applauded the government's intention to re-analyze the data. But many remain concerned about a Trump slump.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks says his data shows international arrivals to the U.S. increased 2 percent in 2017, but the United States is still "underperforming" compared with international travel globally, which increased 7 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • TV host resigns after threatening school shooting survivor

    TV host resigns after threatening school shooting survivor

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 12:30:32 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:27:43 GMT
    A conservative commentator who tweeted that he would use "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of a Florida high school shooting has resigned from a St. Louis TV station.More >>
    A conservative commentator who tweeted that he would use "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of a Florida high school shooting has resigned from a St. Louis TV station.More >>

  • Some Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    Some Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:40:25 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:26:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks to Arizona National Guard soldiers prior to deployment to the Mexico border at the Papago Park Military Reservation Monday, April 9, 2018, in Phoenix.

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

    The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico on Monday committed 1,600 Guard members to the border, giving President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Facebook "working with" Mueller on Russia probe

    The Latest: Facebook "working with" Mueller on Russia probe

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:24 GMT
    Tuesday, April 10 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-10 20:25:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>
    Is Facebook really changing? Or just making small adjustments to its data-collection practices?.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly