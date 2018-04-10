Trump slump? International arrivals data may be wrong

By BETH J. HARPAZ

AP Travel Editor

That "Trump slump" we've been hearing about in travel may not be as bad it seems.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says government statistics showing a decrease in international arrivals may be wrong. The department is suspending publication of the data pending revision.

The most recent government statistics, published in March, showed a nearly 4 percent drop in international arrivals to the United States during the first eight months of 2017, compared with the same period in 2016.

Travel experts applauded the government's intention to re-analyze the data. But many remain concerned about a Trump slump.

Tourism Economics President Adam Sacks says his data shows international arrivals to the U.S. increased 2 percent in 2017, but the United States is still "underperforming" compared with international travel globally, which increased 7 percent.

