Advocates voice their support for distracted driving bill

Advocates gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday to express their support for House Bill 619, which would increase restrictions on distracted driving.

Authored by Representative Mike Huval, the bill would make nearly every possible use of a phone illegal while driving, including dialing a number to call or posting on social media.

Several families who have lost people to distracted driving were there to voice their support. "They're actually taking their lives, and putting other peoples' lives at risk,” said Suzanne Salter, whose daughter died in a crash caused by a distracted driver. “They're not watching the road. Something can happen and they can kill someone. And that's what's happened to us."

"I would like the lawmakers to think about their kids,” said Gabrielle Madere, whose infant daughter also died in a crash caused by a distracted driver. “And think about what would they do if their child's car seat was in their dashboard, what would they want to see happen, because the matter of the fact is that if she wouldn't have been texting and driving, I would still have my 5-month-old baby."

The bill passed the House Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public works favorably on Tuesday. It now heads to the full House for consideration. It could be amended throughout this process.

