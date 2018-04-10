LSU guard Chloe Jackson granted release and is transferring

In a big blow for the LSU women's basketball program, star guard Chloe Jackson says she has been granted her release and is transferring from the university.
Jackson led the Lady Tigers in scoring last season, averaging 18.1 points per game.
She also had 67 assists and 59 steals for LSU.
