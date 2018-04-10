CEO MIND Foundation updates Youth Empowerment Zone

There's a movement happening in Baton Rouge to provide a safe space for young students to learn and become interested in STEM programs.

A group called The CEO MIND Foundation launched an initiative called the "Youth Empowerment Zone" in the fall of 2017 to do just that.

The Youth Empowerment Zone, or YEZ, is located inside of the MLK Community Center on Gus Young Avenue. Rooms are filled with technology, computers, crafts, cameras and telescopes to get students interested in various programs.

The facility has a science lab, media room, computer lab and a literacy library.

YEZ is a safe space for children to go to after school to get their homework done and to find new interests or potential careers.

The facility is open Monday through Friday between 2-6 p.m. It is located at 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge.

The long term goal is to create YEZ facilities all over the city.

To get involved with YEZ or the CEO Mind Foundation, contact Jasiri Basel at 225-372-1416 ext. 939.

To find out more about the organization, CLICK HERE.

