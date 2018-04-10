Man develops 'thunderclap headaches' after eating Carolina Reaper

The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot. (Source: AP Photos)

(RNN) – Avoid Carolina Reapers at all costs.

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after he ate the pepper whole at a competition, according to The New York Times.

The man immediately started dry-heaving then began feeling a pain in his head, then neck. Then came a massive headache, clinicians call like a “thunderclap headaches.”

The reaction caused the man's blood vessels in his brain to narrow and a brain scan did not reveal any significant damage, doctors said.

One Carolina Reaper was measured at 2,200,000 Scoville units or about the same strength as pepper spray, according to the Guardian. The Scoville Scale is a measure of pungency or spicy heat.

The pepper is arguably the hottest in the world.

WBTV's Kristen Hampton also tasted the pepper in a much smaller quantity. It did not go well for her.

“People who eat whole Reapers are just being stupid.” said Smokin’ Ed of Fort Mill, SC, who created the pepper and admitted to The Times he eats them "all the time.”

