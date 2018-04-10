Man develops 'thunderclap headaches' after eating Carolina Reaper

State Senator Sharon Hewitt is attempting to put the brakes on our soaring auto insurance rates by doing away with something known as the "seat belt gag law."More >>
An effort to eliminate the death penalty in Louisiana hit a familiar dead-end at the state capitol.More >>
Dozens of adults, and a few children who once called the North Boulevard overpass home are now transitioning to more permanent housing.More >>
Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire.More >>
LSU admits to withholding certain documents in responding to a WAFB public records request for emails from top LSU administrators.More >>
