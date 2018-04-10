Thank you for all you do: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
Gonzales Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A House panel approved a bill essentially making it illegal to have a phone in your hand while behind the wheel.More >>
Two current employees of the Private Security Examiner's Board said they had had enough.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
