April 10 is National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day, a day to recognize the impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic on young people, as well as provide prevention education, and to highlight the work going on across the country to respond to the epidemic.
FAST FACTS (Source: CDC)
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says addressing HIV in youth requires giving young people the information and tools they need to reduce their risk, make healthy decisions, and get treatment and care if needed.
HIV/AIDS PREVENTION & AWARENESS
LOUISIANA’S HIV SUMMARY
The most recent CDC HIV Surveillance Report was released in November 2017 and provided the 2016 rankings.
Louisiana ranked 3rd in the nation for HIV case rates (24.6 per 100,000 population) and 8th in the estimated number of HIV cases. The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranked 3rd and the New Orleans MSA ranked 2nd for HIV case rates (30.2 and 33.3 per 100,000 respectively), among the large metropolitan areas in the nation.
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH (LDH)
The STD/HIV Program's (SHP) Services Unit provides a variety of patient care services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, such as primary medical care, medications, dental services, assistance with transportation, rent and utilities, child care, supplemental food items, and other needed support services.
The Services Program is primarily funded through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the State of Louisiana.
PROGRAMS
There are several facilities and services available in Baton Rouge for anyone with questions about HIV/AIDS or in need of testing.
HIV/AIDS ALLIANCE FOR REGION TWO (HAART)
HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two (HAART) offers care for people living with HIV AIDS including housing, primary care, medications, case management, and an array of supportive services.
HAART provides HIV prevention and education as well as free testing to the Baton Rouge area.
HAART HIV TESTING
HAART TESTING HOURS
BATON ROUGE AIDS SOCIETY (BRASS)
The Baton Rouge AIDS Society (BRASS) serves as a testing and training provider with special emphasis on the Greater Baton Rouge area. It offers avenues to foster ethical, personal, social-emotional and intellectual development. The organization believes those qualities are essential to making appropriate choices that will ultimately decrease the spread of HIV/AIDS and other STDs, as well as increase civic responsibility.
BRASS services a number of communities in the metro area.
BATON ROUGE AIDS SOCIETY (BRASS)
For more information, or to make an appointment to get tested, call 225-923-AIDS (2437).
FAMILY SERVICE OF GREATER BATON ROUGE
The Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge offers an HIV/AIDS Care Coordination and Women & Children’s Program. They are committed to assisting HIV/AIDS clients in accessing services and programs to further their well - being.
Care Coordination includes linking positive men and women to health care and psycho-social assistance, to appropriate levels of medical and support services, as well as housing, living, transportation expenses. Family services include case management, support groups, counseling, health/treatment education, transportation, child care, financial assistance toward rent, mortgage, utilities, medication, eye and dental care.
HIV CARE COORDINATION
PARISHES SUPPORTED
VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA-GREATER BATON ROUGE
Volunteers of America Greater Baton Rouge provides access to medical care for people who have HIV/AIDS. The organization also supports people in care to encourage medical compliance and to slow their disease progression.
There are several supportive services available through Volunteers of America, including affordable housing to help HIV/AIDS patients maintain their quality of life. Services are currently available to individuals throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area.
CONTACT
