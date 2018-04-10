USS Kidd marks tragic anniversary online

The USS Kidd will mark the anniversary of the kamikaze attack that killed 38 crew members Wednesday without the public gathering on its decks. Wednesday, April 11 will be commemorated online due to the Fletcher class destroyer’s role in the movie "Greyhound" starring actor, Tom Hanks.

The Kidd’s staff will only confirm that it's closed to the public, but its contract with the film production company prohibits talking about the film shoot. USS Kidd’s Tim NesSmith says a ceremony will be streamed online on the Kidd’s Facebook page at 1:55 p.m., the exact time that the attack began on April 11, 1945.

The Kidd was off the coast of Okinawa, just south of Japan when the attack occurred. The squadron had fought off three aerial raids that day before a fourth raid took a toll on the Kidd. The ship was struck on her starboard side by one suicide plane. The kamikaze pilot apparently first intended to attack the nearby USS Black, but the pilot pulled up, skimmed over it, and crashed into the hull of the Kidd. During the attack, 38 crew members were killed and an additional 55 were injured.

The USS Kidd rests on a dry dock that supports it when Mississippi River is low. Because the entire hull is accessible during low river levels, volunteers keep the hull painted and pristinely restored. The USS Kidd is a jewel of historic preservation.

