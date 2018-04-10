From the First Alert Forecast Team

A few spotty showers popped up early on First Alert Doppler radar, but they didn't last long and certainly didn't amount to much! As skies cleared during the early commute, it's nice to see the return of sunshine Tuesday, light northerly winds, an afternoon high temperature in the low/mid 70s; in short, a very nice spring day in the deep south!

Overnight, clear and turning (temporarily) rather chilly with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday should be another pleasant April day with sunny skies, light east winds, and warmer, with a high in the upper 70s.

Quiet weather sticks around Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s, but changes begin Friday. After a morning start around 60° (under generally fair skies), look for cloud cover to increase throughout the day, a high of 82°.

However, showers and storms will slowly increase Friday evening into Friday night ahead of our next cold front. Saturday is a First Alert Action Day with rain coverage at 80 percent, along with concerns for strong to severe storms, especially during the early part of the day.

