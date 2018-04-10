OUR TURN: Soaring insurance rates

If one state lawmaker gets his way, the death penalty could soon be a thing of the past in Louisiana.More >>
April 10 is National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day, a day to recognize the impact of the HIV/AIDs epidemic on young people, as well as provide prevention education, and to highlight the work going on across the country to respond to the epidemic.More >>
There's a movement happening in Baton Rouge to provide a safe space for young students to learn and become interested in STEM programs.More >>
A campaign that hopes to prevent child abuse in Louisiana launched Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
