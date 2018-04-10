Move over, slowpoke! Left-lane drivers fined in Virginia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Move over, slowpoke! Left-lane drivers fined in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) - Watch out! If you're being a slowpoke in the left lane in Virginia, you may be fined.

Thousands of people have been cited since Virginia implemented a law setting penalties for driving too slowly in the left lane of a highway.

WTOP-FM obtained data on the citations through a public records request. The station reports that from July 2017 through April 3, more than 16,000 people were cited under various parts of the law.

The law established a $100 fine for driving too slowly in the left lane, failing to stay to the right unless passing and other related violations.

The bill's sponsor, Del. Israel O'Quinn, says driving too slowly in the left lane endangers law enforcement and spurs road rage.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com

