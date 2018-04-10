Tigers welcome LA Tech to The Box Tuesday night

Alex Box Stadium will be the setting for a weeknight top 25 matchup between No. 19 LSU and No. 25 Louisiana Tech.

Tech (24-10, 9-3) is currently tied for first place with Florida Atlantic in the C-USA standings after winning two out of three games against the UTSA Roadrunners in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs rely on a strong pitching staff that boasts a team ERA of 2.33.

Left-hander David Leal (2-1, 1.65 ERA, 49.0 IP, 46 K, 5 BB) is expected to take the mound against the Tigers.

The Bulldogs are hitting .277 as a team and are led by Hunter Wells (.345), Dalton Skelton (.328) and Mason Mallard (.322).

Mallard is 16-for-16 in the stolen base department and tied with Tanner Huddleston for the team lead with five home runs.

Freshman right-hander AJ Labas (3-1, 2.73 ERA, 26.1 IP, 4 BB, 18 SO) is expected to get the start for LSU.

Brandt Broussard (.363), Antoine Duplantis (.346) and Zach Watson (.330) are leading the Tiger offense this season.

LSU leads the overall series against LA Tech 41-18 and the Tigers are 18-6 at home this season.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game can be viewed on SEC Network +, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.