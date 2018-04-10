Labas pitches No. 19 LSU to 2-0 win over No. 25 La. Tech

No. 19 LSU took a 2-0 lead over No. 25 Louisiana Tech in the sixth inning Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium and never relinquished it.

Freshman pitcher AJ Labas lasted six innings in the win. The Tigers improved to 21-13 on the season.

The Tigers scored both of its runs in the sixth inning. Zach Watson brought in Jake Slaughter on a single to left field and Antoine Duplantis got Watson home on a single up the middle.

LSU Sports reported the game officially lasted on 1:54, making it the shortest LSU baseball game since 1995.

LSU leads the overall series against Louisiana Tech 42-18 and the Tigers are now 19-6 at home this season.

Click here for more

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.