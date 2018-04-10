Tangipahoa Parish Council votes to put proposed casino on November ballot

On Monday, April 9, the Tangipahoa Parish Council voted two to one to approve a voter referendum for Peninsula Pacific's potential plans to bring a casino to the parish.

The 6 to 3 vote allows a referendum to be added to the ballot for a special election on November 6. This would be the last step needed for the project to officially launch. The proposed casino would be located off I-12 and Highway 445.

Numerous officials have shown their support for the project, including Parish President Robby Miller and all eight mayors of the town and villages in Tangipahoa Parish.

"To date, Peninsula Pacific has proven itself to be a positive, engaged community partner. Local elected leaders, we ask you to allow our citizens to have the right to vote on this important issue," said the mayors in a letter to Peninsula Pacific.

"Since beginning this process, we have wanted the citizens of Tangipahoa to remain actively engaged and ultimately approve of this economic development opportunity before we move forward. Today's overwhelming majority vote is another step in giving the people a voice in this decision, and we look forward to working with them and providing all the information they need to make an informed final decision," said Brent Stevens, manager and CEO of Peninsula Pacific.

Last week, Peninsula Pacific revealed new renderings and amenities for the $100 million project. Included in the plans are an indoor and outdoor events center, a conference center, oyster bar, upscale dining area, and a farmer's market buffet.

