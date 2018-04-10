Crews respond to two alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to two alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Emergency crews responded to a second alarm fire at Brightside Manor Tuesday morning (Source: WAFB) Emergency crews responded to a second alarm fire at Brightside Manor Tuesday morning (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.

The call went out just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Brightside Manor Apartments, located at 1684 Brightside Dr. 

No injuries have been reported.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the flames were contained to one unit. The cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove, BRFD confirms. The owner of the complex says he was cooking at the time of the fire. He and his dog escaped out of a window.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly