Crews respond to two alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive

Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.

The call went out just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Brightside Manor Apartments, located at 1684 Brightside Dr.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say the flames were contained to one unit. The cause of the fire was a pot left on the stove, BRFD confirms. The owner of the complex says he was cooking at the time of the fire. He and his dog escaped out of a window.

