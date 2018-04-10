Crews respond to second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive

A woman found guilty for the death of her elderly mother will be sentenced on Thursday, May 31.More >>
On Monday, April 9, the Tangipahoa Parish Council voted two to one to approve a voter referendum for Peninsula Pacific's potential plans to bring a casino to the parish.More >>
Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.More >>
Southern University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Tuesday, April 10 at 11 a.m.More >>
Dash cam video in the Marigny sent to our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune shows a terrifying crash that shut down Elysian Fields Avenue.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Adults dropped girls from the balcony to bystanders below as the flames consumed the dance studio and the balcony they were standing on.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
