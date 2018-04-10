Crews respond to second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive

Emergency crews responded to a second alarm fire at Brightside Manor Tuesday morning (Source: WAFB)

Crews are responding to a second alarm apartment fire on Brightside Drive.

The call went out just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the Brightside Manor Apartments, located at 1684 Brightside Dr.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

