The Backpacker will host conservation-focused film festival on April 17

The Backpacker and Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana will be hosting the environmentally conscious SYRCL’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival on April 17.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival showcases nine short films that inspire outdoor exploration and the appreciation of Louisiana’s and the planet’s natural resources.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All proceeds from the event will go to CCA’s efforts “in keeping our coastline healthy and fishable for generations to come,” according to a press release.

Doors to the film festival will open at 6:30 p.m. and the screenings will begin at 7 p.m. The film festival will be held at the Backpacker located at 7656 Jefferson Highway.

Unlimited beer and wine will be available all night for $10 and raffle items will also be available. All proceeds from alcohol and raffle items will benefit CCA.

In the spirit of conservation, The Backpacker is encouraging participants to walk or bike to the event.

A full list of the films featured in the festival can be found at https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/events/the-backpacker/.

