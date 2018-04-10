EBR Council on Aging to launch Senior Food Pantry

The Lotus Pantry for seniors will have a grand opening on Friday, April 13 (Source: EBRCOA)

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has announced it will be opening a new food pantry focused on seniors to combat hunger in the parish.

The food pantry is a result of a partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the USDA, and Louisiana Department of Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.

More than 60 seniors will now have the opportunity to receive items from the food bank, including fresh fruit, produce, baked goods, USDA items (canned good, etc.), and other miscellaneous items such as toiletries, personal hygiene items, incontinence supplies, and household items.

"The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is glad to join with the EBRCOA to help us better address the increasing issue of senior hunger in East Baton Rouge Parish," said Mike Manning, food bank president and CEO.

"We are excited about the continued partnership with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the USDA, and LA Department of Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. Our mission is supporting independence-serving seniors; increasing senior access to food and necessities goes a long way in fulfilling our commitment to the seniors of this parish," said CEO Tasha Clark-Amar.

A grand opening ceremony for the new food pantry will be held Friday, April 13 at the EBRCOA main office at 10 a.m. The office is located at 5790 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

