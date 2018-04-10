EBR Council on Aging launches Senior Food Pantry

The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) has announced it will be opening a new food pantry focused on seniors to combat hunger in the parish.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Gonzales Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The potential for strong to severe storms along with heavy rainfall will likely result in significant impacts locally, including many outdoor events from the morning into at least the afternoon hours.More >>
The 9News Investigators have learned that former officer Blane Salamoni has filed a petition to appeal to the Civil Service board of his firing last month from the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
It's been nearly a week since Jesse Sgro, 22, of Fayetteville, disappeared from a Bladen County park, sparking a massive search effort that included boats, K9 units, and other trained staff.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
