Emirati official expresses confidence in Gulf bloc of states

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - A top Emirati diplomat has expressed confidence in the bloc of Gulf Arab states some 10 months after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism- allegations Doha denies.

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said: "The Gulf Cooperation Council remains intact because of shared interests among Gulf citizens and states" that override political crises.

He spoke Tuesday in Dubai at the Arab Thought Foundation's annual forum.

Recently, reports emerged about a proposal to dig a canal along Saudi Arabia's border with Qatar, turning the peninsula-nation into an island and further isolating it from its neighbors.

Meanwhile, Tuesday Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in the White House.

