The Latest: NTSB at scene of deadly plane crash near Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on an Arizona small plane crash (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is at the scene of the deadly crash of a small plane on a golf course near Phoenix.

Authorities are working to identify the six people killed when the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down Monday night shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport.

NTSB investigator Eliott Simpson says the goal is to collect as much evidence as possible and not try to jump to conclusions about the cause of the fiery crash.

He says investigators will document how the plane hit the ground and determine if it hit any trees on the golf course and examine the burned area of terrain.

Scottsdale police say they'll release the identities of the six victims once they're determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, but it's unknown when that process will be completed.

____

1 p.m.

Police in Scottsdale, Arizona, say authorities are working to identify the six people killed in the crash of a small plane on a golf course.

The plane crashed Monday night shortly after takeoff from the Scottsdale Airport.

A Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Kevin Watts, says police will release the identities once they're determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office and that it's unknown when that process will be complete.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

TPC Scottsdale Champions is the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

___

6:44 a.m.

Police in suburban Phoenix say all six people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed on a golf course shortly after taking off from a nearby airport.

The identities of those killed in the Monday night crash in Scottsdale haven't been released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

Investigators were at the site Tuesday morning, examining the burned wreckage next to a tree on a dirt area, with seven vehicles parked on nearby turf and others nearby.

TPC Scottsdale Champions is the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

___

11:35 p.m.

Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.

ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

Police say multiple people onboard died, but the exact number was not immediately released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

Kenitzer says it's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.

