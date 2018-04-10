The Latest: Police: All 6 on small plane killed in crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on an Arizona small plane crash (all times local):
6:44 a.m.
Police in suburban Phoenix say all six people aboard a small plane were killed when it crashed on a golf course shortly after taking off from a nearby airport.
The identities of those killed in the Monday night crash in Scottsdale haven't been released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
The plane went down on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Investigators were at the site Tuesday morning, examining the burned wreckage next to a tree on a dirt area, with seven vehicles parked on nearby turf and others nearby.
TPC Scottsdale Champions is the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.
___
11:35 p.m.
Authorities say no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.
ABC15 reports that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.
Police say multiple people onboard died, but the exact number was not immediately released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale, Arizona, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.
The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.
Kenitzer says it's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.
