Ascension Parish to hold hazardous materials collection day this weekend

Parish President Kenny Matassa has announced the parish government will be accepting household hazardous materials on Saturday, April 14.More >>
Parish President Kenny Matassa has announced the parish government will be accepting household hazardous materials on Saturday, April 14.More >>
Starting on Saturday, April 7 and ending on Sunday, 8, hundreds of dancers will fill the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take part in a 26.2-hour dance marathon.More >>
Starting on Saturday, April 7 and ending on Sunday, 8, hundreds of dancers will fill the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take part in a 26.2-hour dance marathon.More >>
A woman found guilty for the death of her elderly mother will be sentenced on Tuesday, April 10.More >>
A woman found guilty for the death of her elderly mother will be sentenced on Tuesday, April 10.More >>
A St. Tammany deputy who was shot on Easter Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune.More >>
A St. Tammany deputy who was shot on Easter Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times Picayune.More >>
A campaign that hopes to prevent child abuse in Louisiana will launch Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
A campaign that hopes to prevent child abuse in Louisiana will launch Tuesday at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.More >>
Aides and outside allies described Trump as shaken and increasingly frustrated by the development, and they said his reaction had sparked discussion about whether the raid would usher an unpredictable new phase in how the president responds to the probe.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>
Video of the hit and run was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>