Ascension Parish to hold hazardous materials collection day this weekend

Parish President Kenny Matassa has announced the parish government will be accepting household hazardous materials on Saturday, April 14.

The collection event will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free for Ascension Parish residents. The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Rd. in Gonzales.

Items being accepted include things such as tires, appliances, batteries, and paint. Items that will not be accepted include explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic. A more complete list of items being accepted can be found below.

Residents should be prepared to show valid ID to prove they live in Ascension Parish. For more information, call Allene Burris at 225-450-1308 or Melissa Sullivan at 225-450-1508.

