The Latest: Cosby arrives amid heightened security

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of his sexual assault retrial amid heightened security.

Security was stepped up on Tuesday outside of the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia after a topless protester jumped over a barricade on Monday and ran toward Cosby.

Cosby was escorted into the courthouse by an attorney and his spokesman and surrounded by five sheriff's deputies.

Another row of barricades was also added to the walkway.

Monday's protester did not reach Cosby and he was unharmed. She was a member of a European feminist group known for staging topless protests and appeared as a child on "The Cosby Show."

Cosby lawyer is set to deliver his opening statement on Tuesday.

1 a.m.

The defense in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is expected to use its opening statement to portray a hefty settlement paid to the woman he's charged with sexually assaulting as evidence of her greed.

Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau is set to deliver his remarks on Tuesday.

Prosecutors opened the retrial on Monday in suburban Philadelphia with an answer to one of the case's biggest questions. But they failed to make clear why jurors should care that the comedian paid a $3.4 million settlement to accuser Andrea Constand.

Mesereau has indicated he intends to use the settlement to argue that Constand falsely accused Cosby in hopes of landing a big payoff.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

