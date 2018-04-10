Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire

EDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) - Several girls have jumped for their lives from a balcony at a New Jersey dance studio to escape a raging fire.
Business owner Tony Nehmi told NJ.com he and a police officer helped some of the girls down before the ladders fell during the fire that broke out around 7 p.m. Monday.
The rest of the girls leaped from the balcony and were pulled away from the high flames.
Edgewater Mayor Michel Joseph McPartland says that about 15 girls were treated for minor injuries and told NBC New York it was "one of the bravest things I've ever seen."
The cause of the fire at the building that also houses a hookah lounge and auto body shop wasn't immediately clear.
The fire was contained about two hours later.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
